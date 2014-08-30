2016-2017 Sponsors

KEOM is a 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, and 2011 MARCOM award winning radio station, and has been a 2015, 2014, 2013 , 2012 D Magazine “Best Radio Station” reader's choice nominee.

Owned and operated by the Mesquite Independent School District, this noncommercial, educational, community service station features mostly 70s with some grooves from the 60s and flashes of the 80s. Broadcasting to the public at a signal strength of 61,000 watts and streaming world-wide, the station provides locally produced and syndicated community service and educational programs, TSN news, updates on traffic provided by Total Traffic Network, timely weather forecasts, and Mesquite ISD varsity game broadcasts.





KEOM se rves as a learning laboratory for MISD high school students interested in exploring radio and communications as a career field. These Radio Broadcasting class student DJs are on the air live from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on school days. Click here to find out more about our student program.

Targeting parents, school district patrons, and other metro area adults with its programming, KEOM-FM airs a music format that provides nostalgic, uplifting fun for the listener.

Texas State Network News airs at 55 past the hour, Monday-Saturday, 5:55 a.m. through 6:55 p.m. It also airs on Sundays between 5:55 a.m. and 1:55 p.m.

KEOM-FM airs daily updates on area traffic and delays provided by Total Traffic Network as accidents and construction problems arise.

KEOM-FM airs a full schedule of live MISD high school varsity games during the school year. Play-by-play with KEOM sportscasters Ed Johnson and Steve Glenn is broadcast for boys' football, girls' volleyball, boys' and girls' basketball, boys' baseball, and girls' softball.

KEOM-FM programming can be heard in every MISD classroom, grades K-12, through the Mesquite ISD Electronic Media Services closed circuit cable system.

KEOM History

Founded by Dr. Ralph Poteet, former Mesquite ISD Superintendent, the station signed on the air September 4, 1984 on 88.3 FM with 3,000 watts on a 250 foot tower. In 1992, It moved to 88.5 FM and increased its power to 61,000 watts after the completion of a new 514-foot tall city/school communications tower at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

